BRIEF-Ams Q3 net result up at 34.0 mln euros

Oct 26 Ams AG :
* Q3 group revenues were 153.0 million euros ($169.26
million), increasing 15 pct year-on-year
* In Q3, gross margin remained unchanged from previous
quarter at 56 pct excluding acquisition-related costs
* Result from operations (EBIT) excluding
acquisition-related costs for Q3 was 38.0 million euros or 25
pct of revenues, increasing slightly
* Net result for Q3 was 34.0 million euros compared to 31.9
million euros in same period last year
* For Q4 2015, ams sees softer demand patterns in consumer
and non-consumer markets
* Anticipates gross margin profitability in Q4 to remain
stable compared to Q3
* Q4 operating profitability is expected to be sequentially
lower
($1 = 0.9039 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)