BRIEF-Fred. Olsen cancels Hyundai rig order as Chevron deal terminated

BRIEF-Kindred healthcare reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 GAAP core earnings per share $0.04 from continuing operations
Oct 27 Fred Olsen Energy Asa
* A subsidiary of the company has notified Hyundai Heavy Industries that it has exercised its contractual right to terminate the order for the building of the Bollsta drilling rig
* Says contract provides that on termination it will be entitled to a refund of first instalment paid to Hyundai of $186,390,240 plus accrued interest
* The Bollsta rig was on 26 October 2012 contracted to Chevron North Sea Limited. Chevron and Fred. Olsen have mutually terminated the drilling contract on amicable terms Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)
* Q1 GAAP core earnings per share $0.04 from continuing operations
* Deltic Timber -For Q2 and 2017, company currently anticipates pine sawtimber harvest to be 200,000 to 230,000 tons and 765,000 to 790,000 tons, respectively
* Omega Healthcare Investors announces first quarter 2017 financial results; increased dividend rate for 19th consecutive quarter