BRIEF-CPPIB and BC Partners to acquire stake in Cablevision

Oct 27 BC Partners Ltd

* Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Funds advised by BC Partners announced they have committed to approx 30% of equity in Altice's proposed acquisition of Cablevision Systems Corp

* CPPIB and BCEC IX will each fund 12% of acquisition in Cablevision, approximately US$400 million each, with balance funded by co-investors.

* Transaction is expected to close in first half of 2016 Further company coverage:
