BRIEF-Seadrill Partners to make Q3 cash distribution of $0.5675 per unit

Oct 27 Seadrill Partners Llc

* board of directors has declared a quarterly cash distribution with respect to quarter ended september 30, 2015 of $0.5675 per unit, in line with q2 distribution

* cash distribution will be paid on or about November 13, 2015 to all unitholders of record as of the close of business on November 6, 2015