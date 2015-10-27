版本:
BRIEF-VW's Scania says January-September operating income increases 11 pct

Oct 27 VW's Scania

* Says January-September operating income rose by 11 percent to SEK 7,046 million (6,356) Source text for Eikon: (Stockholm Newsroom)

