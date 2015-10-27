版本:
BRIEF-Lidds gets patent in USA

Oct 27 Lidds AB :

* Gets patent in USA

* Notification from United States Patent and Trademark Office, USPTO, concerns patent application US/2011/0223214 entitled: "Use of carboxymethyl-cellulose to control ejectability and solidification time of compositions comprising one or more bioresorbable ceramics" Source text for Eikon:

