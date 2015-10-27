版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 10月 27日 星期二 14:37 BJT

BRIEF-Ingenico Group announced collaboration with Intel

Oct 27 Ingenico Group SA :

* Announced that it was advancing collaboration with Intel Corp in creating for retailers a secure connectivity path from the cash register to the payment terminal, end-to-end

Source text: bit.ly/1NxwfP2 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

