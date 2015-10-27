BRIEF-BCP and CPPIB to acquire 30% of Cablevision alongside Altice

BRIEF-BAYTEX ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PEACE RIVER ACQUISITION
BAYTEX ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PEACE RIVER ACQUISITION
Oct 27 Altice NV :
* Says funds advised by BC Partners (BCP) and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) to acquire 30 pct of Cablevision alongside Altice
* Have entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 30 pct of equity of Cablevision systems corporation (for approximately $1.0 billion)
* Acquisition of Cablevision is expected to close in first half of 2016 once applicable regulatory approvals have been obtained
Source text: bit.ly/1O4lqY2 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government filed a lawsuit that accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.
* Resmed Inc - Settlement did not include an admission of liability or wrongdoing by any party