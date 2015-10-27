版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 10月 27日 星期二 15:59 BJT

BRIEF-Dell includes NEXT Biometrics fingerprint sensors to new products

Oct 27 Next Biometrics Group ASA :

* Announces Dell Inc. has implemented NEXT fingerprint sensors in a range of their 2016 Commercial and Ruggedized market Notebook and Tablet products Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

