BRIEF-Geberit sees no recovery of European construction markets-slides

Oct 27 Geberit AG
* Says overall no recovery of European construction markets
expected - slides
* Says sees positive and resilient markets in Germany, UK
and Poland - slides
* Says sees mixed picture in central-/eastern europe -
substantial decline in Russia and Ukraine
* Says Switzerland at high volume with price pressure due to
strengthened Swiss franc
* On construction market outlook says no recovery at
relevant scale in U.S. institutional sector
* Says to use excess cash to pay down debt - slides
* Says current share buy back program will be finalized in
April 2016
* Says maintaining payout ratio at 50 to 70%
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Zurich Slot)