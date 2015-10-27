BRIEF-Geberit sees no recovery of European construction markets-slides

Oct 27 Geberit AG

* Says overall no recovery of European construction markets expected - slides

* Says sees positive and resilient markets in Germany, UK and Poland - slides

* Says sees mixed picture in central-/eastern europe - substantial decline in Russia and Ukraine

* Says Switzerland at high volume with price pressure due to strengthened Swiss franc

* On construction market outlook says no recovery at relevant scale in U.S. institutional sector

* Says to use excess cash to pay down debt - slides

* Says current share buy back program will be finalized in April 2016

* Says maintaining payout ratio at 50 to 70% Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich Slot)