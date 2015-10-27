版本:
BRIEF-Plantronics entrusts distribution of helmets for console games to Bigben Interactive

Oct 27 Bigben Interactive SA :

* Plantronics entrusts the distribution of their helmets for console games to Bigben Interactive Source text for Eikon:

