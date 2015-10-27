版本:
BRIEF-Rush University medical center selects Agfa HealthCare DR solutions

Oct 27 Agfa Gevaert NV :

* Rush University medical center in Chicago selects AGFA HealthCare DR solutions

* To supply three DX-D 600 and one DX-D 300 direct radiography (DR) solutions over the coming year Source text: bit.ly/1N5dRih Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

