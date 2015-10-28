BRIEF-Tecan to expand its Partnering Business with acquisition of Sias

Oct 28 Tecan Group AG :
* To expand its Partnering Business with acquisition of Sias
* Transaction anticipated to be accretive to earnings per
share before transaction-related amortization in 2017
* Sias to become part of Tecan's Partnering Business,
leveraging Tecan's global sales infrastructure and after-sales
support capabilities
* Transaction is valued at about one times expected fiscal
year 2015 sales of Sias of around 25 million Swiss francs
($25.35 million)
* Purchase consideration will be fully paid in cash
($1 = 0.9862 Swiss francs)
