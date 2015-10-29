BRIEF-Sika AG says Saint-Gobain's takeover remains 'element of uncertainty'

INSIGHT-Sanofi's M&A misses frustrate some investors in drugmaker
* Investors growing impatient after it fails to land acquisitions
Oct 29 Sika Ag
* Says 5.5% sales growth at constant exchange rates
* Says net profit up by 9.0 percent to 338.2 million Swiss francs ($340.34 million)
* Says at constant exchange rates, sales rose by 5.5% to chf 4.095 billion
* Says strength of swiss franc led to a slight -1.9% decline in sales in swiss francs
* Says expects sales growth of 5 percent on basis of constant exchange rates, margins for year expected to rise at above-average rates
* Says unknown outcome of saint-gobain's hostile takeover attempt remains an element of uncertainty for future
* Is investing approximately 36 million Swiss francs ($35.83 million) through mid-2018 to increase capacity and productivity at major sites in Switzerland
* Portfolio performs well in in the volatile fourth quarter of 2016