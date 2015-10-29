版本:
BRIEF-Sika AG says Saint-Gobain's takeover remains 'element of uncertainty'

Oct 29 Sika Ag

* Says 5.5% sales growth at constant exchange rates

* Says net profit up by 9.0 percent to 338.2 million Swiss francs ($340.34 million)

* Says at constant exchange rates, sales rose by 5.5% to chf 4.095 billion

* Says strength of swiss franc led to a slight -1.9% decline in sales in swiss francs

* Says expects sales growth of 5 percent on basis of constant exchange rates, margins for year expected to rise at above-average rates

* Says unknown outcome of saint-gobain's hostile takeover attempt remains an element of uncertainty for future Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9937 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Miller)

