版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 10月 29日 星期四 14:28 BJT

REFILE-BRIEF-Swiss Re: Q3 combined ratio aided by favourable prior-year development

(Refiles to fix name in headline)

Oct 29 Swiss Re Ag

* Says P/C combined ratio in Q3 aided by 8.3% pts from favourable prior-year development-presentation slides Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich Slot)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐