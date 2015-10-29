版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 10月 29日 星期四 14:18 BJT

BRIEF-Baloise Holding to appoint Gert de Winter as CEO

Oct 29 Baloise Holding AG :

* Gert de Winter to be new Baloise Group CEO

* Gert de Winter will take up his role on Jan. 1, 2016 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

