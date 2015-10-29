BRIEF-Clariant says further improved business performance in q3, 2015 outlook confirmed

BRIEF-SFS Group strengthens its operations in Switzerland
* Is investing approximately 36 million Swiss francs ($35.83 million) through mid-2018 to increase capacity and productivity at major sites in Switzerland
Oct 29 Clariant Ag
* Clariant says further improved business performance in q3, 2015 outlook confirmed
* Third quarter 2015 sales rose by 2 % in local currencies to CHF 1.410 billion
* EBITDA margin before exceptional items improved to 14.7 % from 14.0 %
* Operating cash flow increased to CHF 131 million
* Net result from continuing operations augmented to CHF 60 million
* 2015 outlook confirmed
* Portfolio performs well in in the volatile fourth quarter of 2016
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 Russia's economy could grow 2 percent in 2017 in case of no external shocks like a new fall in oil prices, Economy Minister Maxim Oreshkin said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.