BRIEF-Shell Q3 earnings fall to $1.8 bln

* Royal Dutch Shell: 3rd quarter 2015 unaudited results
* On a current cost of supplies basis a loss of $6.1 billion
compared with a gain of $5.3 billion year earlier
* CCS earnings excluding identified items were $1.8 billion
compared with $5.8 billion
* Basic ccs earnings per share excluding identified items
decreased by 70 pct vs Q3 2014
* Cash flow from operating activities was $11.2 billion,
compared with $12.8 billion for same quarter last year
* Capital investment was $7.1 billion and divestment
proceeds were $1.0 billion
* Total dividends distributed to shareholders in Q3 2015
were $3.0 billion, or $0.47 per ordinary share
* Gearing was 12.7 pct at end of Q3 2015 versus 11.7 pct at
end of Q3 2014
* Oil and gas production was 2,880 thousand boe/d, an
increase of 3 pct compared with Q3 2014
* Equity sales of LNG of 5.31 million tonnes were 7 pct
lower than a year ago
* Oil products sales volumes were 5 pct higher than for Q3
2014
* Chemicals sales volumes were in line with a year ago
* Upstream earnings included a net charge of $8,218 million
* Downstream earnings included a net charge of $136 million
* Q3 CCS earnings excluding items estimated at $2.74
billion, according to Reuters forecast
* Sees Q4 upstream earnings impacted by 50 thousand boe/d as
a result of divestments, 30 thousand boe/d related to a Malaysia
PSC expiry
* Sees Q4 upstream earnings to be impacted by 40 thousand
boe/d associated with impact of curtailment and underground
storage reinjection at NAM
* Refinery availability is expected to decline in Q4 2015 as
a result of higher turnaround activity and increased maintenance
* Shell CEO says BG deal, which remains on track for
completion in early 2016, is springboard to focus Shell into
fewer and more profitable themes
* CEO van Beurden says Q3 charges reflect both lower oil and
gas price outlook and steps taking to review and reduce Shell's
longer-term option set
