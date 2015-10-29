版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 10月 29日 星期四

BRIEF-Lufthansa eyes dividend payment for 2015

Oct 29 Deutsche Lufthansa AG

* CFO says way it looks at minute, will be a dividend payment for 2015 Further company coverage:

