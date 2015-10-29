版本:
BRIEF-DK Company acquires Swiss company

Oct 29 DK Company A/S

* Acquires 100 pct in the Swiss company COMPANYS Retail AG

* To pay 6 million Danish crowns ($882,067.57)

* Acquisition of COMPANYS Retail AG is not expected to affect outlook for FY 2015 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8022 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

