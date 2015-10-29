版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 10月 29日 星期四

BRIEF-Swiss Re CFO says wants to maintain regular dividend

Oct 29 Swiss Re

* CFO says seeing stabilization of prices in certain markets

* CFO says wants to maintain regular dividend, when we have excess capital we will look for ways to return it

* CFO says has exhausted possibilities to pay special dividends Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich Slot)

