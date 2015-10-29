BRIEF-GN Store Nord compensation claim over 2007 ruling dismissed

BRIEF-SFS Group strengthens its operations in Switzerland
* Is investing approximately 36 million Swiss francs ($35.83 million) through mid-2018 to increase capacity and productivity at major sites in Switzerland
Oct 29 GN Store Nord
* German court dismisses GN's request to pursue compensation for the German cartel office's unlawful prohibition
* Says GN is liable for legal costs, including a court fee, of up to EUR 2 million, which will impact EBITA guidance for 2015 for "other" equivalently
* The decision by the German Federal Supreme Court implies that GN has no further legal possibilities to continue the claim for compensation against the cartel office
Says is it a legally acknowledged fact that the cartel office unlawfully prohibited the sale of GN ReSound to Sonova in 2007.
* Portfolio performs well in in the volatile fourth quarter of 2016
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 Russia's economy could grow 2 percent in 2017 in case of no external shocks like a new fall in oil prices, Economy Minister Maxim Oreshkin said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.