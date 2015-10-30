BRIEF-RBS sells remainder of Citizens Financial stake

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Oct 30 Royal Bank Of Scotland
* Sale of remainder of Citizens Financial Group Inc. stake
* Announces it has sold all of its remaining shareholding in Citizens Financial Group Inc. in an underwritten public follow-on offering
* Following completion of offering, RBS will have fully divested its stake in Citizens and will therefore no longer consolidate CFG for regulatory reporting purposes
* Goldman, Sachs & Co., Bank Of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and JP Morgan are acting as joint underwriters for offering.
* Offering is approximately 110 million shares of Citizens' common stock, equivalent to 20.9% of CFG's common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.