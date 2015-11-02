BRIEF-Kudelski says its Opentv and Nagra file patent suit against Verizon

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Nov 2 Kudelski SA
* Says its subsidiaries Opentv, Inc. and Nagra France SAS have filed a patent infringement suit against Verizon Communications Inc. and its subsidiary AOL Inc. in the United States district court for eastern district of Texas Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.