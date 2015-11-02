版本:
BRIEF-Kudelski says its Opentv and Nagra file patent suit against Verizon

Nov 2 Kudelski SA

* Says its subsidiaries Opentv, Inc. and Nagra France SAS have filed a patent infringement suit against Verizon Communications Inc. and its subsidiary AOL Inc. in the United States district court for eastern district of Texas Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

