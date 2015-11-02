版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 11月 2日 星期一

BRIEF-British Land says lets first floor of marble arch house to Cirrus Logic

Nov 2 British Land Company Plc

* Has let first floor of Marble Arch House, w1, to Cirrus Logic, a provider of analogue and digital signal processing equipment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

