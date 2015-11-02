BRIEF-Emek Elektrik unit signs framework contract in the U.S. for up to $6.5 mln

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Nov 2 Emek Elektrik Endustrisi AS :
* Wholly owned unit Emek Elektrik USA, Inc. signs frame contract with Iberdrola USA Management Corp. which undertakes electricity distribution of New York State
* The contract includes sale rights up to $6.5 million for 2 years
* All Capacitor Voltage Transformers bought by three companies owned by Iberdrola USA Management Corporation in the New York State; New York City Electric and Gas (NCSEGC), Rochester Gas and Electric (RGEC) and Central Main Power (CMPC)- will carry only Emek Elektrik Endüstrisi brand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.