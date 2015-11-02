版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 11月 2日 星期一 18:59 BJT

BRIEF-Armada Bilgisayar starts talks with Microsoft on commercial licensing distribution

Nov 2 Armada Bilgisayar Sistemleri Sanayi ve Ticaret AS :

* Starts talks with Microsoft on commercial licensing distribution

