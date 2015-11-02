版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 11月 2日 星期一

BRIEF-Lloyds sees 300 mln stg pre-tax gain on upfront payment of Visa deal

Nov 2 Lloyds Banking Group Plc

* Sale of Lloyds Banking Group stake in visa europe

* Share of sale proceeds will comprise upfront consideration of cash and preferred stock

* Expects to report a pre-tax gain for upfront consideration of about £300 million on completion of Visa transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

