版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 11月 2日 星期一 15:25 BJT

BRIEF-Innoveox signs 5 year deal with Sorinco in Canada

Nov 2 Innoveox SA :

* Signs 5 year deal with Sorinco in Canada

* Deal with Sorinco worth about 2 million euros ($2.2 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9068 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐