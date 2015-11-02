版本:
BRIEF-Immofinanz signs contract with Blackstone on logistics portfolio sale

Nov 2 Immofinanz AG :

* Has signed a contract with Blackstone for sale of its entire logistics portfolio

* Purchase price is determined by property value of approximately 536 million euros, less construction costs of approximately 28 million euros

* Closing is expected to take place during Q1 of 2016 calendar year Further company coverage: (Reporting by Francois Murphy)

