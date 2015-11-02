BRIEF-Immofinanz signs contract with Blackstone on logistics portfolio sale

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Nov 2 Immofinanz AG :
* Has signed a contract with Blackstone for sale of its entire logistics portfolio
* Purchase price is determined by property value of approximately 536 million euros, less construction costs of approximately 28 million euros
* Closing is expected to take place during Q1 of 2016 calendar year Further company coverage: (Reporting by Francois Murphy)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.