BRIEF-Barclays comments on Visa Inc's proposed acquisition of Visa Europe

Nov 2 Barclays Plc

* Proposed acquisition of Visa Europe LD by Visa Inc

* Barclays Bank Plc is a shareholder and member of Visa Europe

* Notes today's announcement by Visa Inc. regarding its proposed acquisition of Visa Europe Limited, subject to regulatory approvals

* We currently expect to report a post-tax profit of approximately 0.4 bln stg on completion of transaction (expected to be in 2016)