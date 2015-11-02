BRIEF-Barclays comments on Visa Inc's proposed acquisition of Visa Europe

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Nov 2 Barclays Plc
* Proposed acquisition of Visa Europe LD by Visa Inc
* Barclays Bank Plc is a shareholder and member of Visa Europe
* Notes today's announcement by Visa Inc. regarding its proposed acquisition of Visa Europe Limited, subject to regulatory approvals
* We currently expect to report a post-tax profit of approximately 0.4 bln stg on completion of transaction (expected to be in 2016) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.