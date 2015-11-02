版本:
BRIEF-RBS expects an initial 200 mln stg pretax gain on completion of Visa deal

Nov 2 Royal Bank of Scotland :

* Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc - Visa Europe shareholding

* Expects to report an initial pre-tax gain of about 200 million stg on completion of transaction, which is forecasted to occur in Q2 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1136)

