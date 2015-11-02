BRIEF-Co-op Bank updates on sale proceeds from Visa Europe deal

Nov 2 Co-operative Bank Plc :

* Proposed acquisition of Visa Europe by Visa Inc

* Visa Inc announced proposed acquisition of Visa Europe Limited to create a single global payments business under Visa brand

* Bank's share of sale proceeds will comprise a mix of cash (about EUR 56 million), Series B Preferred Stock (about EUR 35 million) and contingent earn-out consideration