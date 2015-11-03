BRIEF-Tornos Holding 9-month down 6.7 pct at CHF 117.9 mln

Nov 3 Tornos Holding AG :

* 9-month EBIT amounts to -1.9 million Swiss francs (2014: 0.8 million Swiss francs)

* Net sales (at the end of nine months) amounted to 117.9 million francs, corresponding to a decrease of 6.7 pct or 8.4 million francs compared with the prior-year period

* 9-month net result came to -3.45 million francs (prior-year period: 1.4 million francs)

* Provided that certain major customer projects can be completed on schedule by the end of the year, Tornos expects the 2015 operational result (EBIT) to be balanced Source text: bit.ly/1WsRhWG Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)