BRIEF-Tornos Holding 9-month down 6.7 pct at CHF 117.9 mln

Nov 3 Tornos Holding AG :
* 9-month EBIT amounts to -1.9 million Swiss francs (2014: 0.8 million Swiss francs)
* Net sales (at the end of nine months) amounted to 117.9 million francs, corresponding to a decrease of 6.7 pct or 8.4 million francs compared with the prior-year period
* 9-month net result came to -3.45 million francs (prior-year period: 1.4 million francs)
* Provided that certain major customer projects can be completed on schedule by the end of the year, Tornos expects the 2015 operational result (EBIT) to be balanced Source text: bit.ly/1WsRhWG Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRIEF-Meyer Burger Technology: high court approves bond amendments
* High Court of the Canton of Berne approves the resolutions of the bondholders' meeting regarding the amendments of the conditions for the 100 million Swiss francs ($99.46 million) convertible bonds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0054 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRIEF-Interroll's modular conveyor platform optimizes delivery processes at Liwayway in China
* Snack food company Liwayway placed order to Interroll for a modular conveyor platform (MCP) system and three Pallet flow systems, which aim to upgrade its plant in Qingpu District, Shanghai