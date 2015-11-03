版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 11月 3日 星期二 13:59 BJT

BRIEF-SFS Group says Jens Breu to become new CEO as of Jan. 1

Nov 3 SFS Group AG :

* Jens Breu will succeed Heinrich Spoerry on Jan. 1 as CEO

* This succession has been prepared over a couple of years and has been announced in the context of the IPO of the SFS Group in 2014 Source text: bit.ly/1P75mEY Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

