BRIEF-Peach Property Group: subscription period for corporate bond starts Nov. 3

Nov 3 Peach Property Group AG :
* Subscription period for corporate bond starts Nov. 3
* Minimum volume of 25 million euros ($27.54 million)
* Coupon spread from 5.75 to 6.00 percent
* Listing in entry standard segment planned from Nov. 11, 2015
BRIEF-Meyer Burger Technology: high court approves bond amendments
* High Court of the Canton of Berne approves the resolutions of the bondholders' meeting regarding the amendments of the conditions for the 100 million Swiss francs ($99.46 million) convertible bonds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0054 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRIEF-Interroll's modular conveyor platform optimizes delivery processes at Liwayway in China
* Snack food company Liwayway placed order to Interroll for a modular conveyor platform (MCP) system and three Pallet flow systems, which aim to upgrade its plant in Qingpu District, Shanghai