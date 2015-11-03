版本:
2015年 11月 3日

BRIEF-Peach Property Group: subscription period for corporate bond starts Nov. 3

Nov 3 Peach Property Group AG :

* Subscription period for corporate bond starts Nov. 3

* Minimum volume of 25 million euros ($27.54 million)

* Coupon spread from 5.75 to 6.00 percent

* Listing in entry standard segment planned from Nov. 11, 2015

