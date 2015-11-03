版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 11月 3日 星期二 14:56 BJT

BRIEF-Evolva Holding sells former head office

Nov 3 Evolva Holding SA :

* Sells former head office

* Sale was completed at roughly book value

* Corresponding mortgage will be repaid in full shortly, resulting in a simplification of Evolva's balance sheet Source text for Eikon:

