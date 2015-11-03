BRIEF-Dufry 9-month turnover up 43.9 pct at CHF 4.22 bln

Nov 3 Dufry AG :
* Turnover grew by 43.9 pct in first nine months and reached 4,216.3 million Swiss francs ($4.27 billion) from 2,930.9 million Swiss francs one year earlier
* Gross profit grew by 41.9% to chf 2,449.5 million in first nine months of 2015
* Financial results (net) increased by 13.5 million francs to 117.4 million francs in first nine months of 2015
* 9-month EBITDA grew by 22.5 pct and reached 508.0 million francs
* EBIT went to 134.2 million francs in first nine months from 208.9 million francs in first nine months of 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9867 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
更多 瑞士市场报道
BRIEF-Meyer Burger Technology: high court approves bond amendments
* High Court of the Canton of Berne approves the resolutions of the bondholders' meeting regarding the amendments of the conditions for the 100 million Swiss francs ($99.46 million) convertible bonds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0054 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRIEF-Interroll's modular conveyor platform optimizes delivery processes at Liwayway in China
* Snack food company Liwayway placed order to Interroll for a modular conveyor platform (MCP) system and three Pallet flow systems, which aim to upgrade its plant in Qingpu District, Shanghai