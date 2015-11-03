BRIEF-Burckhardt Compression Holding H1 sales up 23.9 pct at CHF 243 mln

Nov 3 Burckhardt Compression Holding AG :
* Operating profit margin for the fiscal year 2015 is likely to be at the low end of the targeted long-term range of 15 pct to 20 pct
* Continues to expect full-year order intake to be around the level attained in the previous year and sales should exceed 500 million Swiss francs ($506.89 million)
* H1 increase in consolidated sales of 23.9 pct y-o-y to 243.0 million francs is primarily attributable to the compressor systems business area (+34.3 pct)
* H1 gross profit amounted to 73.0 million francs, an increase of 14.2 pct compared to the first half of 2014 Source text: bit.ly/1LNvHEe Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9864 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRIEF-Meyer Burger Technology: high court approves bond amendments
* High Court of the Canton of Berne approves the resolutions of the bondholders' meeting regarding the amendments of the conditions for the 100 million Swiss francs ($99.46 million) convertible bonds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0054 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRIEF-Interroll's modular conveyor platform optimizes delivery processes at Liwayway in China
* Snack food company Liwayway placed order to Interroll for a modular conveyor platform (MCP) system and three Pallet flow systems, which aim to upgrade its plant in Qingpu District, Shanghai