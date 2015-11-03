BRIEF-Looser Holding 9-month revenue down at CHF 330.7 mln

Nov 3 Looser Holding AG :
* Currency effects and reduced demand had a negative impact on revenues and results of operations
* 9-month net revenues 330.7 million Swiss francs ($335.26 million) (prior year: 370.8 million Swiss francs)
* 9-month EBITDA 36.8 million francs (prior year: 48.0 million francs)
* For full financial year Looser Holding expects a decline in revenues by 10 to 12 percent
* For full financial year expects reduced ebitda margin compared to prior year
* Demand weakened further in all product areas (wood, non-stick and packaging coatings)
* Looser Holding ag's accounting standards will be changed from IFRS to Swiss GAAP FER
* Current economic environment in China had a negative impact on development of revenues Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9864 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRIEF-Meyer Burger Technology: high court approves bond amendments
* High Court of the Canton of Berne approves the resolutions of the bondholders' meeting regarding the amendments of the conditions for the 100 million Swiss francs ($99.46 million) convertible bonds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0054 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRIEF-Interroll's modular conveyor platform optimizes delivery processes at Liwayway in China
* Snack food company Liwayway placed order to Interroll for a modular conveyor platform (MCP) system and three Pallet flow systems, which aim to upgrade its plant in Qingpu District, Shanghai