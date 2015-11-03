BRIEF-Looser Holding 9-month revenue down at CHF 330.7 mln

Nov 3 Looser Holding AG :

* Currency effects and reduced demand had a negative impact on revenues and results of operations

* 9-month net revenues 330.7 million Swiss francs ($335.26 million) (prior year: 370.8 million Swiss francs)

* 9-month EBITDA 36.8 million francs (prior year: 48.0 million francs)

* For full financial year Looser Holding expects a decline in revenues by 10 to 12 percent

* For full financial year expects reduced ebitda margin compared to prior year

* Demand weakened further in all product areas (wood, non-stick and packaging coatings)

* Looser Holding ag's accounting standards will be changed from IFRS to Swiss GAAP FER

* Current economic environment in China had a negative impact on development of revenues