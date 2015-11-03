BRIEF-Shell sees 40 pct increase in synergies from BG deal

Nov 3 Shell :
* Competitive underlying performance in low oil prices -
planning for prolonged downturn
* Reorganisation of Shell upstream increases accountability
for performance and aligns us to deliver on strategy
* Announcing a 40 pct increase in synergies expected from
recommended combination with BG
* Marvin Odum, upstream Americas director, will lead and
become director of new unconventional resources organisation,
spanning heavy oil and shales activities in Americas
* Intention to pay a $1.88 per share dividend in 2015, at
least $1.88 per share dividend in 2016
* Intends to turn off scrip dividends in 2017 and undertake
a share buyback of at least $25 billion in period 2017-2020
* NAV oil price breakeven for recommended BG-Shell
combination is currently estimated to be at mid $60s brent
prices
* Increased expected level of identified and reported pretax
synergies from $2.5 billion to $3.5 billion in 2018, up 40 pct
from earlier guidance
* Restructuring changes will come into effect on Jan. 1,
2016.
* BG transaction on track for completion in early 2016
* Further analysis and shell's integration planning for
recommended combination with BG has helped identify a $1 billion
(40 pct) increase in pretax synergies to $3.5 billion
* Integrated gas will be established as a stand-alone
organisation, to be led by Maarten Wetselaar as integrated gas
director and member of executive committee
* New upstream organisation will span Shell's worldwide
conventional oil and gas businesses, will be led by current
upstream international director, Andrew Brown
* Pro-forma combined capital investment for Shell and BG in
2016 is expected to be around $35 billion
* $20 billion of asset sales for 2014-15 and a further $30
billion planned for 2016-18 (post completion of recommended
combination with BG)
* Plans to deliver a 10 pct reduction in operating costs and
20 pct reduction in capital spending in 2015, together totalling
$11 billion
* Expected level of identified pretax synergies now $2
billion of operating cost savings and a $1.5 billion reduction
in exploration expenditure in 2018
* Capital efficiency gains in Shell portfolio are expected
to be some $4 billion in 2015-16
* Assessment of expected accretion for both cash flow from
operations per share and earnings per share from BG deal remains
unchanged
