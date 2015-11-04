BRIEF-Neste and Boeing to cooperate on commercialization of renewable aviation fuels

Nov 4 Neste Oyj :

* Neste and Boeing to lead industry on commercialization of renewable aviation fuels

* Companies will work toward American Society for testing and materials fuel standard approval allowing commercial use of high freezing point renewable aviation fuel

* Anticipates that its high-quality renewable aviation fuel could help aviation industry to achieve its greenhouse gas saving targets

