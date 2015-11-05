BRIEF-Mix Telematics says Q2 EPS of 10 S.African cents

Nov 5 Mix Telematics Ltd
* Q2 subscribers increased by 13% year over year, bringing
total to over 540,000 subscribers at september 30, 2015
* Q2 adjusted ebitda of r63 million ($5 million),
representing an 18% adjusted ebitda margin
* Q2 total revenue was r358.3 million ($25.5 million), an
increase of 2.1%
* Has entered into a multi-year agreement with halliburton
to provide fleet management, safety and compliance solutions for
more than 15 000 vehicles
* Q2 earnings per diluted ordinary share were 10 south
african cents, versus 6 south african cents in q2 of fiscal year
2015
* Sees fy subscription revenue r1,155 million to r1,172
million ($83.8 million to $85.0 million)
* Sees fy adjusted ebitda of r278 million to r296 million
* For q3 of fiscal year 2016 company expects subscription
revenue to be in range of r294 million to r300 million
* Q2 subscription revenue of r285 million ($20 million),
grew 18% year over year
* Roll-Out of these units is expected to commence during q3
of fiscal 2016
* Sees fy revenue of r1,440 million to r1,468 million
($104.5 million to $106.5 million), revenue growth of 4% to 6%
versus 2015
* Declared a dividend of 2 south african cents in respect of
q2
