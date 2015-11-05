BRIEF-RSA underlying 9mth premium income rises 1 pct to $6.8 bln

Nov 5 Rsa Insurance Group Plc
Nine month results at rsa show strong positive momentum, with
q3 profit trends well above 2014 and improving again on those
reported for first half
Ytd underlying premium income (nwp) is up 1% versus prior
year
Core group underlying net written premiums of £4.4bn, up 1%
* We booked an estimated net loss of £16m from chile
earthquake in september
* Tangible equity up £115m to £3.0bn (30 june 2015: £2.9bn)
* Zurich's unsolicited approach to rsa was a distraction in
q3
* Insurance markets remain challenging and financial markets
volatile. Within those constraints, rsa is making strong
progress
* Total group net written premiums £5,093m, versus £5,593
2014
($1 = 0.6502 pounds)