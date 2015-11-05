版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 11月 5日 星期四 21:01 BJT

BRIEF-Wirecard sees proceeds of 100 mln eur from sale of Visa Europe

Nov 5 Wirecard AG

* Expected proceeds of approximately 100 million euros in total from sale of Visa Europe Ltd to Visa Inc.

* Figures specified for consideration are, however, approximate and based on current estimates

* Actual amounts received by Wirecard Bank AG may therefore differ Source text for Eikon:

