公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 11月 9日 星期一 15:12 BJT

BRIEF-Visiomed Group and BewellConnect Corp USA registered by FDA

Nov 9 Visiomed Group SA :

* Says it has been registered by FDA together with its subsidiary BewellConnect Corp USA Source text: bit.ly/1MubIMx Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)

