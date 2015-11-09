版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 11月 9日 星期一 15:37 BJT

BRIEF-Registration statement filed for combination of its OCI NV unit with CF Industries

Nov 9 OCI NV :

* Announces the filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission of a registration statement on Form S-4 containing a preliminary proxy statement/shareholders circular/prospectus in connection with the proposed combination of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. and OCI's European, North American and Global Distribution businesses Source text: bit.ly/1HC3TyG Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐