BRIEF-Talks between Wincor Nixdorf, Diebold ongoing - Wincor CEO

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Nov 9 Wincor Nixdorf AG CEO
* Says expects hardly any lift from market, but savings having effect faster than expected
* Says success of restructurng shows that we can survive on our own
* Says talks with Diebold will show whether takeover offers better prospects
* Says on the lookout for software companies to acquire
* Says combination with Diebold offers opportunities, has advantages and disadvantages
* Says talks with Diebold not aimed at hostile takeover
* Says cannot comment on how long talks with Diebold will take
* Says is currently being advised only by Goldman Sachs on Diebold Further company coverage:
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.