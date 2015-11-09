版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 11月 9日 星期一 18:45 BJT

BRIEF-Talks between Wincor Nixdorf, Diebold ongoing - Wincor CEO

Nov 9 Wincor Nixdorf AG CEO

* Says expects hardly any lift from market, but savings having effect faster than expected

* Says success of restructurng shows that we can survive on our own

* Says talks with Diebold will show whether takeover offers better prospects

* Says on the lookout for software companies to acquire

* Says combination with Diebold offers opportunities, has advantages and disadvantages

* Says talks with Diebold not aimed at hostile takeover

* Says cannot comment on how long talks with Diebold will take

* Says is currently being advised only by Goldman Sachs on Diebold Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐