BRIEF-Glaston closes deal for three FC500 furnaces in the United States

Nov 9 Glaston Oyj Abp :

* Says has closed a significant deal with U.S based Trulite Glass & Aluminium Solutions for three FC500 tempering furnaces including iControL Quantum Automation and Reporting system and Glaston Care service agreements

* The order is split between the Q3 and Q4 2015 order book

* The machines are delivered during Q1 and Q2 in 2016 Source text for Eikon:

