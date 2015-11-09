版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 11月 9日 星期一 21:40 BJT

BRIEF-Ericsson ceo says strategic partnership with Cisco its biggest so far

Nov 9 (Reuters) -

* Ericsson CEO says strategic partnership with Cisco its biggest so far, "you cannot even compare it". Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐